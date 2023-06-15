ALBANY TWP., Pa. – The Kempton Fair is back. The Kempton Community Center in Albany Township set up shop for another celebration.
There's plenty of food to enjoy, as well as live music, livestock shows, tractor and truck power pulls, fireworks and more.
According to the fair's website, the event is one of the Kempton Community Center's largest fundraisers for the year, which helps with capitalization projects among the buildings and grounds. The community center is a nonprofit, completely volunteer organization providing recreation and events for the Kempton community and surrounding area.
The fair runs until Saturday at 83 Community Center Drive.