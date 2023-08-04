HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Berks County man was arrested on one count of murder early Friday morning in connection with a woman who was found dead in a Harrisburg hotel.

Harrisburg police say they were called to the Hilton Hotel around 3:10 a.m., when they encountered Travis Collins, 32, of Kempton. Collins said he had an altercation with an adult female in a hotel room and that she died.

Officers located the deceased victim, and an investigation was initiated.

Collins remains in Dauphin County Prison with no bail set.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.