HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Kenhorst Playground is in for a major makeover.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded a $100,000 grant to the borough. It will use the money to add more playground equipment, build four pickleball courts, and improve the baseball field, including dugouts and stands.

"This is a major investment," said state Rep. Manny Guzman, whose district includes Kenhorst. "These renovations will offer joy and will help engage the community even more."

Pickleball, described as a cross between tennis, badminton and ping pong, has become the fast growing sport in the country, according to Pat Shields, the owner and CEO of Fromuth Racquet Sports. Last year, Shields and his wife donated 10 pickleball courts to West Reading.