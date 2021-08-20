KENHORST, Pa. — You're invited inside an apiary fit for a queen bee.
"I'm known as Uncle B now," said Branden Moyer, whose pandemic-shutdown hobby has turned into something that many in Berks County can buzz about. "The purpose of this grand opening is to teach the community more about honeybees."
Moyer is offering a hive experience at his apiary in the 1400 block of Hancock Boulevard in Kenhorst. With a $50 donation, he'll lend you a bee suit and show you all you need to know about the all-important honeybee.
"This [$50] will go towards the apiary, maintaining it, also maintaining the hives as well," said Moyer.
Providing a beautiful backdrop to the bee hives is a 40-foot-long mural by Reading artist Juan Carlos Ruiz Jr.
"It took about 7 weeks," said Ruiz Jr., who has been painting murals in and around Reading since 2012. "This was a concept [Moyer] came up with. We gathered all the pictures, and I started to get more hype then."
Moyer's hobby began about a year ago. Back then, he had two bee boxes and only a few thousand bees. Fast forward a year later, and he's personally responsible for bringing more than a million honeybees to Berks County.
"We have some in Mohnton, we have some in Antietam, Oley, Birdsboro, Kenhorst, Reading," said Moyer, "and it's going to keep growing and growing."
He's also working on a project called Pollinating Penn Street, bringing honeybees into the city.
"If we lose the bees, we lose the agricultural system and we lose our food source," said Moyer, "so it's very important that we pass this knowledge down to the younger generation."
It's a lesson that sometimes doing something scary can pay off.