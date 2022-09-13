READING, Pa. – Some big shows are coming to Santander Arena.
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is bringing his "Reality Check" tour to Reading next month.
Tickets for the Oct. 6 show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
However, early access is available on the Ticketmaster website this Wednesday using the code "READING."
This is Hart's eighth stand-up comedy tour. His last stand-up special was Netflix's biggest of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for best comedy album.
The arena also announced comedian Jo Koy will be coming to Reading on March 9.