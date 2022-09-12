READING, Pa. — Comedian Kevin Hart will be returning to Reading this fall.

The Philadelphia native announced Monday that the Santander Arena will be a stop on his "Reality Check" tour. The show is set for Thursday, Oct. 6.

Hart's appearance in Reading will be followed by shows at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Oct. 7 and at the Giant Center in Hershey on Oct. 8.

The tour is Hart's eighth as a stand-up comedian.

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster this Friday at 10 a.m. but fans who use the online code READING can gain early access on Wednesday at 10 a.m.