READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are giving out free clubs to put over steering wheels on older Kia vehicles after a social media trend led to a spike in thefts of those cars.
The clubs make the wheel hard to turn in order to deter thieves. The device is for Kias that start with a traditional steel key, not a key fob or push-button.
The Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority says dealerships have came up with a software fix that should cut down on the thefts, but the dealerships are backed up.
Officials say the the steering wheel clubs send a message.
"It also serves as a visual warning," said Steven Wheeler, executive director, Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority. "You know, it's a bright yellow steel bar across the dashboard, so that when an individual does come up and think he's going to try to steal this car, he sees this."
The giveaway is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Troop L state police barracks on Kenhorst Boulevard in Reading.