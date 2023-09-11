WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - Students at Conrad Weiser East Elementary are testing out a brand-new inclusive, all-abilities playground.

"I'm excited for these guys and I'm excited to use it and for all kids to be able to be able to access and interact with each other because that's my jam," said Cindy Sanderson, a speech language pathologist at Conrad Weiser East Elementary.

Effective communication for all students, even those with verbal limitations, was carefully considered during the design process.

"A lot of times children may have frustration in order to communicate what their needs are, what they want, requests, or just even asking another student to play," Sanderson said.

A communication board, which is one of the most unique features of the all-abilities playground, is one of the first of its kind in Berks County. They're hoping that the concept will catch on in other communities in the area.

A grant secured through collective efforts in the community made the communication board possible. The goal is to help model language skills and decrease frustration among children.

"Our thought process for the board was to promote positive play and communication skills on the playground because that's where it's highly preferred place and a lot of communication breakdown happens on the playground," Sanderson said.

"We want to thank our team of teachers, parents and our custodial maintenance team for all working together to advocate and to choose this beautiful playground so that all of our students can play together," said Conrad Weiser East Elementary Principal Melissa Rhoads.