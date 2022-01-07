WEST READING, Pa. - Friday night is the monthly "Second Friday" celebration in West Reading, and there's a bit of a twist at one art gallery.
COVID has changed so much this year for so many people, but especially for kids.
And that's why the Art Plus Gallery is helping them express their feelings in a very positive way. Seeing the pandemic through the eyes of children. That's the theme of a special art exhibit.
"We helped kids who wanted to express this, to show their work and show their difficulties during the pandemic and I think that's important for everybody, especially kids," said Brian Clark, a volunteer at the gallery.
Clark says the exhibition, called "Creating During COVID-19," tapped into what kids were feeling during some of the darkest days of the pandemic.
Children from six to 18 years old from the Olivet Boys and Girls Club, were able to express their thoughts in ways they sometimes could not put into words.
"I think it kind of taps into our subconscious a little bit and it taps into something we don't always express in our daily lives," said Clark.
The exhibit runs until Jan. 31 and is free to the public.
And Clark hopes others will be inspired to put their feelings about COVID into their own artwork as we look forward to better days ahead.
"That kind of speaks to me about something brighter, more hopeful," Clark said.
If you'd like more information, you can go to the gallery's website.