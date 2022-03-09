READING, Pa. – Voices of urgency echoed inside a gym at the Olivet Boys & Girls Club Clinton Street spot.
"We got kids killing kids," said Shawn Bridges with The Real Deal 610. "It's gotta stop."
For the casual local news consumer, it's just a quick and unfortunately common soundbite.
"The gunshots down here on this vacant property," said Viv Hightower.
For those in attendance, though, the story lasts a little longer.
"We live it every day," Hightower said.
Hightower, a decades' long homeowner from down the street, attended the town hall to talk because she's afraid of what she keeps hearing.
"Somebody's gonna get killed," Hightower said. "Those bullets, they're just shooting bullets up in the air."
Another person in attendance — now helping people coming out of prison get a job — has a pretty unique take on time.
"I did 23 years in prison and 20 years on death row," Bridges explained. "I'm here to let brothers know that they can do better things than go in the streets and do different things."
These groups setting up town halls are doing more than just that. They're also hitting the streets and getting out into the community.
"It's not just talk, but give a hand," Bridges said. "We can show that the Real Deal 610 is here. We been here. We were here on Sunday. We went door to door, knocking on doors."
From decades in prison, to decades living on the block, to a Reading High student whose only been here a year after moving from Delaware. He says job and finance education are the answer.
"I started my first job when I was 15, and I didn't know what I was doing or nothing," Abdul Thomas said. "I didn't know how to manage money either, so I was spending a lot of my checks."
Some might see this as just another town hall about youth violence, but for those in attendance, if they have to keep hearing the gunshots involving kids, expect to keep hearing their voices, too.
"As much effort as they put in committing violent acts, just imagine if they did something positive," Hightower said, "what this city could be."