READING, Pa. - "Wacky Water Wednesdays" are back in Reading.
Kids cooled off in the makeshift spray park in front of the 3rd and Spruce Recreation Center on Wednesday during the return of the popular summer event.
Officials opened a fire hydrant from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and created a mini-spray park for enjoyment.
Officials will continue holding the events at different locations around the city on Wednesdays this summer.
Another Wacky Water Wednesday next Wednesday will take place on June 29 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Keffer Park Playground.