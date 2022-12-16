MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Crime Alert Berks County hosted its annual "Shop with a Cop" event Thursday night.

Pairs of kids and police officers went around Boscov's in Muhlenberg Township, picking out presents.

Elementary schools nominated the students, and each one got a $100 gift card for their shopping spree.

The Chairman and CEO of Boscov's says seeing the generosity makes the event one of his happiest nights of the year.

"They're not shopping for themselves. They're shopping for their brothers and their mothers and their grandmothers, and they're very generous in the way they think," said Jim Boscov, Chairman and CEO, Boscov's.

Volunteers from United Way of Berks helped the kids wrap their gifts.