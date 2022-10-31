WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing welcomed a new grocery store Monday morning.

Kimberton Whole Foods opened its doors at the intersection of Eighth and Hill avenues.

It's the seventh location for the company which began in Chester County. The company's first Berks location opened 15 years ago in Amity Township.

Officials say the store carries organic produce, fresh meat, and a specialty department that includes things like local cheeses.

It also has a cafe and juice bar.

"So we'll be making fresh smoothies, juices and lots of grab and go meals for people on the go for lunch or dinner," said Director of Marketing Becca Settle.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it will close at 6 p.m.