WYOMISSING, Pa. — A family-owned chain of stores that has become popular over the past few decades for stocking its shelves with local, organic products is now preparing to grow in Berks County.
Kimberton Whole Foods said it will open its seventh and largest store at The Knitting Mills in Wyomissing next fall.
The new store, with 13,000 square feet of retail space, will be located near the intersection of Eighth and Hill avenues, on the border between Wyomissing and West Reading and alongside the Sly Fox Taphouse.
"Walkable from West Reading, our store will offer a wide selection of organic produce, locally baked goods, gourmet cheeses, non-GMO and fair trade groceries, and an expansive apothecary with supplements and natural body care," Kimberton said in a post on Facebook. "This site will also have a café serving fresh juices, smoothies, and specialty coffee."
According to Kimberton's website, the company got its start in 1986, when owners Terry and Pat Brett began growing their farm store in Chester County into a group of natural grocery stores that "reflect their commitment to local farming and the prioritization of organic and fair food."
Kimberton Whole Foods opened its first Berks County location on Route 422 in Amity Township in 2007. Its other stores are located in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties.
In addition to Sly Fox, The Knitting Mills is also home to a Wawa, McDonald's, Orthopaedic Associates of Reading, and the headquarters of Tower Health and UGI Energy Services. It was formerly the site of the VF Outlet complex.