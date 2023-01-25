MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — It's a mix of a pretzel and a puff, and it's not your typical snack.

"A puff snack, kind of like a cheese curl, with the best way to bring flavor innovation into the pretzel space," said Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks' vice president and chief operations officer.

Spannuth's company on Wednesday introduced its customers to "Puffzels," a new snack that comes in flavors: aged cheddar, homestyle, wild buffalo and honey mustard.

"It's a nice, crunchy cheese curl, you know, comes after the crunch of a pretzel," Spannuth said, "but you make it a pretzel shape and that tells the consumer, 'Hey, I like honey mustard on a pretzel."

The Muhlenberg Township-based company with more than a century of experience making pretzels said this new venture has been two years in the making.

Spannuth said he is hoping Puffzels becomes a driving product, raising awareness for the sixth-generation family business' other products.

"To come up with the idea, it's really an understanding of the market, understanding of sales in different categories, how to get into other categories, flavor profiles that consumers like, hitting the right price points,"Spannuth explained.

Unique's goal is to have it become a national product.

"We have it under review at multiple chains nationwide," he said. "It should be available regionally first."