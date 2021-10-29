HAMBURG, Pa. - After a year off, King Frost will make his triumphant return to the annual parade named in his honor.
"I am feeling very regal," said King Frost, otherwise known as George Mitten.
"This parade is like a homecoming for people and we're hearing a lot of thanks for coming back. We're excited that we're going to be there in full force and we're very excited the parade is back!" Mitten said.
"On the Saturday when the parade was happening there was so much going on the day it was happening, but it was very odd last year to not have that excitement and anticipation," said Colleen Whitman, the Co-Chair of the parade.
After more than 50 years of the Jack Frost parade, the Jaycees announced on Facebook the painful decision to cancel the event because of COVID. And it was a cold blow.
"To be totally honest with you I cried as I wrote that post and I'm actually going to cry now for some reason and um but the truth of the matter is we're back!" said Derek Leibensperger, of the Hamburg Jaycees.
They're back, and expecting more than 20,000 people to line the streets for all the festivities, which to Hamburg symbolizes proof of so much more than just the return of the beloved 57th annual parade.
"We can overcome this and move forward and be what we were and continue life and enjoy ourselves and be together as a group and love each other," Leibensperger said.
The Parade starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, and you still have time to register a float or group.
Just go to the Jaycees website.