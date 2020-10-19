SPRING TWP., Pa. - You can picture firefighters rolling their eyes at a call for a cat stuck in a tree, but this call could have taken all nine of this cat's lives.
"There's a cat stuck in my car," said Noreen Krymski, managing director of Columbia Cottage Assisted Living.
Krymski had seen the stray cat whisking around the parking lot all morning last Wednesday before it disappeared. Then, she heard its meow from somewhere in her car's engine compartment.
"We put tuna fish underneath it, all kinds of stuff, and it wouldn't come out," said Krymski.
After two hours and several calls to animal shelters, the cat never came out. Krymski made one more call.
"We were her last option, so we headed on out there," said Capt. Kenny McCardell, Spring Township Fire and Rescue.
McCardell and two other firefighters responded.
"Usually in a vehicle rescue scenario, we try to detangle the car from the victim," he explained, "so we kind of used that same approach."
About an hour in to the operation, McCardell got underneath the car and felt a fuzzy spot inside the bumper.
"Kind of the corner of the bumper is where it was wedged in, a tight area," said McCardell.
"I guess they don't teach you this in firefighter school," said WFMZ's Jim Vasil to McCardell.
"No, no they do not," he replied.
After a two-hour rescue and six hours stuck inside the engine compartment, the kitten saw daylight again. The feline weighed less than two pounds and is just a few weeks old.
One of Krymski's relatives has given the cat -- now named Da Bebe -- a loving home. So, if you ever find a feline in a hairy spot, don't worry about any eye rolls from firefighters.
"Don't be afraid to give us a call for anything," said McCardell.