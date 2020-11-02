Caesars Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey

AMITY TWP., Pa. - Buses between Berks County and the tri-state area's casinos will soon be rolling again.

Amity Township-based Klein Transportation announced Monday that it will resume its casino service this week, starting with a trip to the Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem on Nov. 4.

Klein will also continue the company's nearly 40-year tradition of traveling to and from Atlantic City, New Jersey, with passenger drop-offs at the Resorts and Caesars casinos.

"We have a great group of regular casino customers that have been traveling with us for years," said Alison Klein Sherman, the company's vice president of finance. "They look forward to seeing their friends on the bus and having a place to get away to regularly."

Klein said each of the casinos has put strict safety protocols in place to keep their customers safe, with capacity being limited by deactivating slot machines and adding partitions at the gaming tables. Those going inside the casinos must wear face coverings and have their temperature taken.

Klein said it has also taken steps to protect people aboard its buses.

"We have intensified our motorcoach cleaning and disinfecting practices to support the health and wellbeing of passengers," Sherman said. "We've been working with our national and local motorcoach associations and motorcoach manufacturers to develop our plan and we're calling it our Extreme Clean Commitment."

Klein resumed its daily service to and from New York City in July.

