DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. | Klein Transportation announced that beginning Tuesday, July 20, 2021, their service to New York City will return to a 7 day a week schedule.
“We have been monitoring our current weekend ridership and customer requests” said Alison Klein Sherman. “We are happy to be able to offer daily service again to better meet the needs of the community.”
Their new schedule offers early trips from Berks County and the Lehigh Valley and an evening departure from New York City every day, making it easy for a day trip or an extended stay, officials stated.
Klein Transportation, also known as Klein’s Bus Service, Inc., stated that is one of the few bus companies in the region that has been family-owned and operated for over 60 years.
Klein claims to provide safe, critical transportation as part of the nation’s infrastructure; they have provided services from commuters, to groups on vacation, to athletes on the road.
There will be two departures each way on Friday and Sunday for double the flexibility. The full schedule can be viewed online or on the ticketing site.