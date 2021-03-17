LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day this year, especially after things were so different last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm so glad to be here to celebrate and be out. It's good to see people and be around the neighborhood crowd," said Patrick Carl, a customer at Klinger's on Carsonia in Lower Alsace Township.
At Klinger's, it was Guinness and corned beef and cabbage for everyone.
"Come on out, wear your green, let's have some fun tonight," said Mark Klinger, the owner of Klinger's on Carsonia. "We have one more chance to have a little more fun yet."
They're wearing their green and counting their blessings on this St. Paddy's Day, because what a difference one year makes.
Eileen Davies, one of Klinger's bartenders, said she’s grateful so many people came out Wednesday.
"Thankful we are able to celebrate this year, because the day before lockdown last year was our last day," she shared, "and I may get a little teary, because it's been a long year."
"To start seeing the glimmer in my employees' eyes that they're starting to have fun again," said Mark Klinger, "the last year has been rough on all of us, myself, my servers, my cooks. It's been a rough year."
"I think that last year was so sad that's we're happy to be at a place like Klinger's, that we can celebrate this year and make up for all the lost time," said Barbara Yousaitis.
"A day like today is a great day at a little bit of hope of the future is coming and we're getting there and we're almost out of this."
And no matter what your heritage, it seems like most people just want to embrace the green on March 17.
Kurt Manderbach will take the stage for a St. Paddy's Day performance at Klinger's from 7 until 10 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the restaurant's annual St. Patrick's Day charity breakfast raised money for Zoe's House, a nonprofit animal rescue organization based in Berks County.
The organization and Blankets of Hope also benefited from a raffle.