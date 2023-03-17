LOWER ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The owner of Klinger's on Carsonia is selling that location to new owners this spring.

"Everybody is always nice, everybody knows your name here, it's like Cheers," said Dave Scalese, a frequent patron of Klinger's on Carsonia.

Customers are bracing for change and hoping for the best after owner Mark Klinger announced he's selling the popular neighborhood spot.

"As things added more and more stress onto my life it just got to the point where I needed to find a way to downsize," said Klinger. "So, getting rid of one of the stores became a necessary solution."

Klinger has had this location for the last 13 years. It will be changing hands in about a month and a half.

"I felt like it was time for a new family to come in and kind of bring some fresh blood and new ideas to really take it up another notch," Klinger said.

The new family is Sotiris & Nick Bozakis, former owners of the Route 61 diner.

"We do have big shoes to fill because this is a very established business," said Sotiris.

Collectively the father and son have worked in the restaurant business for decades and are excited to take the helm at Klinger's.

"We're definitely going to keep the same setup like Mark has all these years because people [I guess] like it," said Nick Bozakis.

"We like how this business is immersed within the community," Sotiris said. "There's a lot of charity [things] and bands and things like that. So, we're definitely going to keep that for sure. We want to be involved with the community just like how Klinger's is."

Plans are also to keep many of the menu items with possibly some new twists.

"I think it's in good hands and it's going to be a great future for them," said Klinger, who plans to continue operating the Airport location.