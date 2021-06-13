MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Worldwide Knit in Public Day was celebrated Saturday at Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg Township.
Members of the "Saturday Nice Knitters of Muhlenberg" made items that are being donated to several Berks County charities. They also used their skills to help raise money for them.
The charities being helped range from the local branch of the arthritis foundation to organizations serving people with dementia.
"I'm making something called twiddle miffs. Here's a sample of one. They use them in the hospitals and other places that dementia patients can play with the things on it, to keep them from ripping out the IV." said knitter, Judy Sullivan.
Worldwide Knit In Public Day was started back in 2005.