NEW MORGAN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County.

A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case involving two security guards who were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan last Saturday.

Troy Rickenbach, 37, died after someone fired shots from a vehicle that was trespassing on private property, authorities said.

Rickenbach approached the suspicious vehicle when he noticed someone hiding inside, the state police said. After he returned to the security van, the person in the vehicle opened fire on Rickenbach and another security guard, who was wounded, police said.

The vehicle was described as a blue Chrysler minivan.

The shooter was described as a white man who is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. Police were told the man has a reddish-brown beard and was wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man depicted in the sketch or has any other information related to this case is asked to contact the state police by calling 610-378-4011. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County.