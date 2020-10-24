JEFFERSON TWP., Pa - Koziar’s Christmas Village is used to getting Christmas-related messages.
But they got some a bit early this year, and they were written with concern.
"We started getting them as soon as the coronavirus was talked about and people were writing saying, "You will be open? Please God be open",” recalled co-owner Sonia Koziar. “And we thought about it and we wanted to do whatever we could to make sure everybody's safe."
Yes Virginia, there will be a Koziar's Christmas Village this year, opening on Saturday, November 7th.
Albeit, looking slightly different.
Plexiglass will greet guests as they enter, newly painted arrows will guide people on a socially distanced path but the bright lights will still shine.
"We also have to arrange for the people six feet apart and all of the other regulations that we have and it's just very difficult to determine how it's going to work. We've done so many different things,” Koziar said.
Despite all the pandemic precautions being taken like plexiglass at the entrance, those here at Koziars say they hope the Christmas spirit still comes across.
"We grew up loving Christmas and we attracted people who love Christmas and the people are coming over the many years especially in recent years they're coming from all fifty states and we know that cuz we checked all 50 licenses plates,” Koziar said.
So, the Christmas staple will stay in place, with a few changes.
Koziars urges people to check their website and social media for the latest updates ahead of November 7th.