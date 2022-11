JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. -- Koziar's Christmas Village is kicking off its holiday season Saturday night in Berks County.

This is the 75th year for the iconic Christmas display in Jefferson Township.

It has a long list of accolades, including "Best Outdoor Display in the World" and "One of the Top 10 Travel Attractions in PA."

The attraction will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Thanksgiving.

It will then open everyday through January first.