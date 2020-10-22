JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. - With COVID-19 dominating much of 2020, many may be looking forward to the start of the holiday season more so this year than others.
And while some attractions and events have been closed or canceled because of the pandemic, that's not the case with Koziar's Christmas Village, which will be doing its part to spread joy and merriment.
The family-run attraction in Jefferson Township, near Bernville, has revealed plans to open for its 73rd season on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m. From then until Thanksgiving, it will welcome guests Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Then, the village will be open every night through Jan. 2.
Of course, visitors will find a number of safety measures in place this year, including the use of timed-entry passes on "prime nights." Those are all Saturdays, Black Friday, and Sundays after Thanksgiving. An additional $5 charge per ticket also applies on those nights.
Prime night entry passes will go on sale this Sunday for dates in November and on Nov. 23 for dates in December.
Christmas Village said it also will provide numerous hand sanitizing stations and require all staff and guests to wear face masks. It will also implement one-directional touring of the attraction in an effort to encourage social distancing.
And what about Santa? Well, he'll be there, but visits with him will be modified to observe social distancing requirements.