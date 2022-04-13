KUTZTOWN, Pa. | Officials have identified the Kutztown University student who was struck by a vehicle on campus Sunday.
University officials said in a letter to the community Wednesday the student was identified as Ollie Hope McKeone, of Harleysville. McKeone is a senior anthropology major.
Officials said she remains in critical but stable condition at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
State police said McKeone was crossing on Kutztown Road Sunday in front of Old Main, a building on campus, when she was struck in the crosswalk by a car.
In light of the incident, officials said the Student Government Board will have a "Safety Walk" Wednesday night, along with administrators and other university officials to look at all aspects of campus safety, including Kutztown Road.
"We ask that you keep Ollie in the forefront of your thoughts and prayers. Anyone wishing to send their well wishes to Ollie may do so by stopping by the Dean of Student’s Office, 119 Stratton Administration Center, during business hours to drop off cards or add your signature to the display we will present to the family in the days ahead," officials said.
Additionally, a GoFundMe page is being planned, but has not yet been launched.
The university said it will provide details on the page when it becomes available.
University officials said they plan to revisit strategies with Maxatawny Township and PennDot (who have jurisdiction over the road) in the weeks ahead.