KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Merely a block away from his childhood home, there's a project about to happen that will pay homage to Berks County's very own Keith Haring.
Kutztown University is on track to bring a rare Keith Haring Fitness Park to campus.
"The National Fitness Campaign, they create these branded fitness courts, and they created a Keith Haring series," said Matt Santos, Vice President of University Relations and Athletics. "There's only 10 that they've awarded to the across the United States."
The public, outdoor fitness court will feature a 32x35 foot bodyweight circuit training system with 30 pieces of equipment, similar to exercise equipment stations you see out on trails. University community liaison and former Borough Mayor Sandy Green was among those who hustled hard to bring the park to Kutztown.
"When I contacted them, they asked me how big our city was," said Green. "I said our borough of Kutztown has 5,000 residents, and it was dead silence. Then they said, 'well, why Kutztown?' and I said, 'because it is the hometown of Keith Haring.'"
The University hopes that with fundraising, the park will be ready by the fall.
"It's absolutely perfect for our town and just so excited to have a piece of Keith Haring art in our community," said Green.