KU, RACC agreement with SAM to benefit social work students

Students attending two of Berks County's higher institutions of learning stand to benefit from a partnership with a Reading-based human services organization.
Officials of Kutztown University and Reading Area Community College signed a two-year grant agreement Thursday with Service and Access Management Inc. (SAM Inc.) to promote innovation and partnerships between university and community agencies.
"This is a wonderful example of how a four-year institution, a two-year institution and a community organization can come together to provide a more affordable path for our students to earn their degree with a guaranteed job that will result in having well-trained professionals ready to serve the Reading community," said Kenneth Hawkinson, Kutztown's president.
The agreement builds on a partnership Kutztown first developed with RACC in the field of social work in June 2018, allowing RACC graduates with an associate's degree in social work to earn a bachelor's degree at Kutztown in two years through an accelerated program on RACC's campus.
Thursday's agreement with RACC and SAM Inc. will allow KU students with a bachelor's degree in social work to intern at SAM Inc. Internships will be available for up to six bilingual KU students participating in the program at RACC. KU will offer each of those students a stipend of $2,500.
"Our purpose in developing this program with RACC was to provide a quality, low-cost education to the citizens of this region to further develop our partnership and to serve the community by providing well-educated, well-trained graduates, who after their graduation, can give back and serve their community," Hawkinson said.
SAM Inc. will take the program a step further by committing to hire the students once they successfully complete their internship and graduate.
"We are so excited to be part of this program," said Nan Haver, SAM Inc.'s president and CEO. "We are proud that KU and RACC see us as a valuable community partner and an organization that impacts the community."
"This is another element we have added to help students get into the workforce and be able to serve the community's they so-much want to serve," said Jodi Corbett, RACC's director of academic partnerships.