KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University has made some changes to its mask policy.
The revisions come after the latest CDC guidance and recommendations from the university's Emergency Management Committee.
Effective immediately, masks will only be required in formal instructional settings (classrooms and labs), the KU Health Center and athletic training rooms, according to a news release from the university.
Mask expectations in private offices will be at the discretion of the host. When meeting with someone in their private office, please adhere to mask protocol set by the host, the university said.
Masks will be optional for all other areas of campus, both indoors and outdoors, including in residence halls, dining facilities and recreational facilities, as well as for athletic and other events.
Students involved in internships, student teaching or other educational experiences outside of Kutztown University must comply with requirements by the external facilities, according to the news release.
The university says members of the campus community should continue to carry a mask with them while on campus. Masks will remain available for all students and employees at the KU Card Office, 107 Academic Forum. Available masks include black cloth masks, disposable masks and KN95 masks.
Noncompliance with campus protocols will continue to be reported and enforced through the appropriate channels. Individuals exposed to COVID-19 should continue to follow quarantine/isolation guidance for masking.
The measures will remain in place until further notice. The Emergency Management Committee will continue to monitor the presence of COVID-19 in our community and will re-evaluate protocols as needed.
Questions can be directed to KU's Office of University Relations at UR@kutztown.edu.