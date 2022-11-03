MAXATAWNY TWP. — Game four of the World Series featured some impressive pitching, and so did the pre-game festivities: A Kutztown University student took the mound at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to throw a ceremonial first pitch. The moment was special in more ways than one.

"I walked out there, and all those fans were screaming for me," described 19-year-old Luke Theodosiades of Ridley Township, Delaware County. "It was really surprising."

And then, Theodosiades said things got even more surprising: Number three, the MVP, walked out of the dugout.

"I had a quick conversation with him," said Theodosiades. "He said, 'Hope all is well. It looked good.' I told him to end it."

Despite throwing the ceremonial first pitch in front of thousands of fans hoping for a big win against the Houston Astros, Theodosiades said he felt very calm.

"I wasn't really nervous, because I played baseball pretty much my whole life," he stated.

The moment was so special for the Kutztown University sophomore, not only because he's a huge Philly fan but because he is a survivor.

"When I was going into my 7th-grade year, I was diagnosed with a form of leukemia called ALL," Theodosiades shared.

ALL stands for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. At the time, he was 11 years old and unresponsive to some forms of chemotherapy.

"They tried a trial study called T Cell therapy," the sophomore explained. "That got my count to zero for the cancer level, and I was able to get a bone marrow transplant from my brother."

The clinical trial was funded by the organization Stand Up To Cancer and Major League Baseball.

The teen, known by the community as "Theo Thunder," is now six years cancer-free. He is also quite the celebrity on KU's campus.

"I am like famous here," Theodosiades laughed. "I go into class, everybody recognizes me. Everybody texts me."

He also met former Philadelphia Phillies player Jimmy Rollins and singer Bruce Springsteen, and he even got to sit next to first lady Jill Biden during the game.

"She really cared about my story and wanted to know more about it," stated Theodosiades.

He has a message for others who may be undergoing cancer treatment

"You just got to keep fighting it," he said.

The teen is studying elementary education in hopes of one day becoming a teacher; he also hopes to coach his own baseball team.