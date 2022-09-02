MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Extreme trauma can change the way you think of time.

"Being in the hospital so long, you kinda don't, there is no time recognition, because you're just in one place for so long," said Hope "Ollie" McKeone, a senior at Kutztown University.

But for McKeone, after being hit by a car in a crosswalk on Kutztown Road in April...

"I'm never going to be able to walk again," she shared. "Nothing is ever going to feel normal again."

McKeone is back with a new-found appreciation for life.

"My life was put on hold for so long," she said, "and I just didn't realize it."

Almost by pure will, McKeone was sitting on a bench outside the dorm on Friday with a new friend.

"'I'll be fine,'" McKeone recalled saying that night. "'I just need to get up, and she was like, 'No. You have to stay down there.'"

Doctors told McKeone that "getting up" may have equaled snapping her spinal chord.

"I got on the ground and I held her hand," said fellow student Samantha Smith. "I kept saying, 'Stay with me. Stay with me,' and I was begging you to stay with me."

Smith is still with McKeone and carrying a lot of emotion.

"The first time you texted me, it was a couple weeks ago, I straight up balled," Smith recalled. "It was insane."

Two strangers - now friends - tied together through a traumatic event.

"I'm just very thankful for her," McKeone said, "and I'm pretty sure she saved my life."

A life no longer on hold - overflowing with fresh perspective and gratitude.

"Oh wow," McKeone said. "Now, so many people know I exist now. It's just kinda like that I never thought that that many people would know about me."

McKeone wants to tell others out there in search of their comeback to not lose hope.

"It may take longer for some people than for me, but you'll get there," she said. "I'm getting there slowly but surely every day."

From a scary street crosswalk in spring...

"Strongest person I know," Smith said.

...to a peaceful park bench in summer, two lives are forever changed and moving forward.

"A lot of people helped me get there," McKeone said, "and I'm really thankful."