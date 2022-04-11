KUTZTOWN, Pa. | A Kutztown University student is in critical condition after being struck by a car on campus.
KU said in a letter to students and faculty a student was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in the crosswalk on Kutztown Road in front of Old Main, a building on campus. The student is listed in critical condition at a local hospital, school officials said in the letter.
Officials said since the accident, the community has expressed concerns with the road that runs through campus.
"The road is a key convergence point between thousands of students traversing between North and South Campus on class days (and often hundreds on weekends) and thousands of vehicles travelling through the campus and borough. The safety of our campus community is paramount, and university officials are continuously evaluating methods to enhance our efforts," KU officials said. "While we do not have full jurisdiction over Kutztown Rd. (this is designated to the township and commonwealth), we continue to provide crossing guards during periods of peak pedestrian and vehicular traffic in addition to the 24/7 traffic light at Schaeffer Lane. There are also blinking yellow warning lights in place on Kutztown Rd. on both sides of campus. While these precautions enhance pedestrian safety on Kutztown Rd., we also must remain vigilant and alert to motorists at all times."
Officials said the Student Government Board will have a "Safety Walk" Wednesday night, along with administrators and other university officials to look at all aspects of campus safety, including Kutztown Road.
The university will provide further updates as they become available, officials said.