KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A Kutztown University student has bagged herself a big win ahead of her graduation this spring.
Senior Jamie Sterner's design for a reusable shopping bag has been selected as the winner of a Goodwill Keystone Area contest, which aimed to promote the nonprofit retailer's move to go "bagless."
Effective April 22, which is Earth Day, Goodwill said it will discontinue the use of plastic bags in all of its retail stores and encourage its customers to shop with their own bags or buy a new, reusable bag.
The bag featuring Sterner's winning design is set to be available for purchase in Goodwill stores this fall.
The Lycoming County native will get the chance to fill her own bag with merchandise. Her prize includes a $200 gift card to a Goodwill Keystone Area retail store. She will also have her artwork featured on the Goodwill website and displayed in its spring newsletter.
Sterner is a dean's list student who is set to graduate next month with a degree in communication design.