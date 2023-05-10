KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Some Kutztown University students said Wednesday night that they were saddened and surprised to hear an alumnus has died, and the graduate's death is being investigated by police as a homicide.
The incident did not happen on campus but, rather, more than 70 miles away in Kingston, Luzerne County.
Regardless of the distance, some students who currently attend KU say it hits close to home.
Ryan Padovani, 22, of Delaware, worked for the LGBTQ+ Resource Center on campus from 2019 until he graduated last year.
He is remembered as a creative person who was only just getting started in a career of professional writing.
"It's very tragic, very hard to hear. There's just a lot of hate. A lot of cruelty and violence," said Jadilyz Baez, a sophomore criminal justice major.
Baez, who worked with Padovani briefly at the center, says he was a fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities.
The sophomore describes him as a bubbly person with a pure soul and passionate about what he believed in.
"He was definitely a very kind soul," Baez explained.
"It's super sad," said Sydney Runkel, a senior. "Like, I wouldn't even know what to say."
The young man from Delaware went to the university in Maxatawny Township to be a professional writer.
According to his obituary, Padovani recently got a job in his field, moving to Kingston to be a technical writer for a telecommunications company.
East Bennett Street is where police there say they found Padovani dead; the coroner says he suffered head trauma.
"Parents always say, 'When you graduate high school, that's when your life is supposed to begin,' but I personally think it's when you're graduating college, and you're going to do what you came here for, what you spent all this money on," said Alli Reed, a student. "He sadly didn't even get to start that because he just graduated."
Details about what happened remain sparce. 69 News reached out to Kingston police for an interview and is awaiting a response.
People on campus say the investigation is a reminder to be aware of their surroundings.
"Things like homicides like you don't see them coming," said Anna Ennis, a junior. "I hope that his family gets the justice that they need."
Kingston police are asking anyone who may know something to give them a call.
The Boxwood House is where the LGBTQ+ Resource Center and a Women's Center is located.
It's known on campus as an inclusive, welcoming place and where Padovani spent a lot of time.
Thursday night, there is a candlelight vigil set for 7:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Boxwood House backyard.
Organizers say anyone is welcome to attend.