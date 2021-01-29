MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Students moving back onto Kutztown University's campus are first required to pass a COVID-19 test.
"They'll get their result on their phone, and they'll present that to the person who is like the gatekeeper at the dorm," says Bill Lendzinski, assistant director of clinical services at Kutztown University. "They'll not be permitted to enter if they don't have a 'not detected' or negative result."
The entry screening is an effort to prevent a surge in COVID cases like K.U. had a few weeks after the semester began in the fall, according to university officials.
"These students are asymptomatic," said Lendzinski. "If the students were symptomatic, they were told not to come to campus. They were told to contact their physicians."
Lendzinski said through the screening, the university did pick up some positives.
"The whole idea doing this is so that we can protect the safety and health of our students on campus with regard to the pandemic," he said.
School officials said after two months of virtual instruction, it's important to get back to in-person classes but to do it safely.
"The cases are so much higher now than they were before," said Conor Moran, a Kutztown student, "so I think it's a good process for them to do."
The university is spreading out the COVID testing for students moving back to campus over three days.
Since Monday, K.U. has reported 10 positive cases of the coronavirus among its students, four of whom are on-campus residents.