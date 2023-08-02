KUTZTOWN, Pa. – With Kutztown Area Transport Services ceasing operations after 37 years, Kutztown's mayor said Topton will cover for Kutztown.
The Topton ambulance chief said the department has been in contact with all affected municipalities. In a statement, Topton Ambulance Chief Mike Richards said:
"Topton is staffing and adding additional trucks and providers to cover these areas so people continue to receive the same level of care they were receiving. An ambulance will be coming, it's just a matter of from where. Topton doesn't foresee any major issues but if they come, we will be able to handle it. Our job is emergency services and we're trained to handle whatever issues arise, including figuring out the logistics of how to get people the care they need when they need it."
Greenwich Township said in a Facebook post that with Kutztown Area Transport Service no longer in operation, it will not be different than an ambulance being busy on another call and the next closest one being dispatched.
According to the post, the township will see no lapse in coverage, with little noticeable difference in response time. 69 News is told Maxatawny Township will be covered by Topton.
"By no means was this an easy decision," said Allison Fuller, Kutztown Area Transport Service office manager.
Fuller said the decision to stop services comes after years of discussions with elected officials, seeking municipal funding. The service previously said in a statement that it and other EMS organizations constantly battle low reimbursement rates from insurance companies and payments being mailed to the subscribers, not the ambulance provider.
"EMS is always forgotten; it's always pushed aside, and I just hope that this brings awareness," Fuller said. "More people start to reach out and how they can help their EMS organizations."
In a statement, state Sen. Judy Schwank said:
"Kutztown Area Transportation Services faithfully served parts of northeastern Berks County for nearly 40 years. When you or a loved one are experiencing an emergency, you rely on dedicated professionals to quickly respond and provide the assistance you desperately need. Right now, all over the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, EMS services like Kutztown Area Transportation Services are experiencing financial difficulties, and it's becoming increasingly clear that this is something the state legislature needs to address."
Kutztown Area Transport Service said it had 29 employees. The borough manager has not returned 69 News' calls for comment.