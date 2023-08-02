KUTZTOWN, Pa. - After serving the community for 37 years, Kutztown Area Transport Service's office manager Allison Fuller said the group is now out of service. She told 69 News the company had 29 employees.

"By no means was this an easy decision," said Fuller. "This decision comes after years of discussions by myself and our Chief, Rodney Freeman, with elected officials, explaining Kutztown Area Transport Service, Kutztown Ambulance was operating in a crisis mode."

She said the service asked for municipal funding in May. It had previously said in a statement that it and other EMS organizations constantly battle low reimbursement rates from insurance companies and payments being mailed to the subscribers, not the ambulance provider.

"If anything positive can come from this situation, I strongly hope that this brings awareness for EMS organizations across the board. EMS is always forgotten, it's always pushed aside, and I just hope that this brings awareness," said Fuller.

Fuller said she is also hoping this will encourage people to become EMTs and paramedics.

"Due to the staffing crisis, that's another reason. These changes have to happen now," Fuller said.

Kutztown's mayor said Topton Ambulance will cover calls for the time being.

The borough manager has not returned our calls for comment.

We are told Topton will also be covering Maxatawny Township, and Greenwich Township will be served by a back-up provider.