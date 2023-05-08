KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown Borough Manager Gabriel Khalife said the Kutztown Area Transport Service has been providing updates on its financial concerns about its future.

"This past meeting, basically it's crunch time," said Khalife.

The group's website said it currently provides services in Berks, Lehigh and other surrounding counties. It was created more than 30 years ago.

"This meeting is being held to meet with KATS and see what ideas are out there to help subsidize their operations," said Khalife.

The borough manager tells us an alternate vendor or provider may be needed. He said the Borough will be covered one way or another.

"Mostly it's looking to retain quality drivers and EMS caregivers at the site," said Khalife.

The Kutztown Area Transport Service said the national EMS crisis that has been talked about for years is here now and it went on to say in a statement: "We are asking the community we serve and love for help."

The group said every EMS organization is battling issues like low reimbursement rates from insurance companies and payments being mailed to the providers, not the ambulance provider.

It said while it stays up to date on the latest resources on these issues, things are held up in legislation with no timetable of change.

The meeting will be held at the Kutztown Train Station on Railroad Street this Thursday at 7 p.m.