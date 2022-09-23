KUTZTOWN, Pa. - At Firefly Bookstore in Kutztown, books like "Gender Queer" and "All Boys Aren't Blue" are front and center this week.

"We've got a display in the window that emphasizes some of the books that have commonly been pulled plus some of the books that have been the most challenged books within the last calendar year," said Matthew Williams, co-owner of Firefly Bookstore.

Williams says Banned Book Week is an opportunity for his staff to have conversations about why certain books have been challenged.

"It can't be done behind closed doors, it can't be administrators or librarians deciding for their own personal reasons or because they align with a particular political side one way or the other."

Firefly Bookstore is also home to a teen banned book club which was started by a local teen.

"You know how teenagers are, if they hear a book is being banned and that adults don't want them reading it, then they're suddenly like 'what's in this book, why don't they want us reading it,'" said Jordan Busits, an employee at Firefly Bookstore and one of the adult co-runners of the teen banned book club.

Groups like "No Left Turn in Education" say parents should have the final say of what subjects their children can and should be reading. The organization's mission statement reads, "To revive in American education the fundamental discipline of objective thinking by educating, empowering, and engaging students, parents, and community, emphasizing the role of the parent as the primary custodian and authority of their child."

"When we're making a decision as a society about what we want to have available, it needs to be a conversation and it has to be one that's done in the public sphere," said Williams.

Banned Book Week runs through September 24.