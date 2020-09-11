KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Dozens of people shared their opinions about a new ordinance in the borough that allows police to warn and even fine groups of ten or more unrelated people. It's all an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I’ve had my properties here in town ruined by students. I’m not sure if police are going to be able to break up parties of ten or more and I honestly think it’s a good idea,” Lisa Foster, from Kutztown, said.
“I can understand breaking up gatherings maybe in a public place but when it comes down to a private residence I think it’s a little ridiculous,” said Blake McAllister of Kutztown. “I don’t think they have any, I know they passed the ordinance but I don’t think they have any right.”
Borough council members say they don’t want to make it an us versus them issue-they just want the borough and the university on the same page in the fight against COVID-19.
“This is not about battling with the university,” said Council Vice President Derek Mase. "This is about working with the university. The university has plans to leverage our ordinance to their benefit to help their students. I say help their students, they’re our students.”
As the university moves forward with in-person classes, the borough is hoping students take the initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Most of the students that I’ve talked to are in favor of something like this so they have a lever of sorts to be able to say, I can’t engage in that kinda behavior," Mase said. “I need to stay healthy. Those students are absolutely aware it’s spreading in their population.”
The ordinance takes effect immediately and council members in favor hope that it will help to stop the spread of COVID-19.