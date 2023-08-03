KUTZTOWN, Pa. – If you are need of emergency services in the Kutztown area, you will now be getting that help from Topton after the Kutztown Area Transport Service stopped service for good this week.
Kutztown Borough Manager Gabriel Khalife says he knew it was coming, but he wasn't expecting it to practically happen overnight.
"The borough has taken proactive measures since May, interviewing other providers just in case KATS was going to cease to exist without notice, so we had a leg up," Khalife said.
While the borough might have had a leg up, the current plan is far from perfect. Khalife said he's in talks with Topton about opening a hub in Kutztown with another ambulance.
"I think the service will be provided, and the response time will not be affected once Topton is able to have another ambulance hub in place," said Khalife.
Kutztown is not alone. Anthony Tucci with Western Berks Ambulance said, "We see this going around the state and the country to other agencies, but I didn't think it would hit home this quickly."
Tucci said when an ambulance service closes its doors, it puts a strain on the ones that remain open.
"It's the domino effect that affects everyone," Tucci. "So the closer units will have to pick up some of the interim calls that go through, and then we'll have to pick up some of the calls they miss, and then it's just dominoing down the hill."
Khalife said he thinks changes in funding need to take place before even more ambulance services shut down.
"I believe that this is foreseeing throughout Pennsylvania, not just here locally," he said. "A new structure needs to take place — be it a subsidy from the state level and/or local levels."