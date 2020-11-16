MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Despite the ongoing pandemic, a tragedy is being dealt with on the campus of Kutztown University, what the administration said is the first on-campus death in two decades.
School leaders, students and those who knew 31-year-old Hannah Varn spoke about her impact since arriving at Kutztown in July to pursue her graduate degree.
Varn was found dead in her Dixon Hall room late last week, after the police conducted a welfare check. Multiple containers of liquor were also found.
"I do know that she was very engaging and she always had an open ear for people," said Matt Santos, the vice president of university relations and athletics. "So, she'll have some family members here today."
According to the university, the exact cause of death still under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.