KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A project in Kutztown is honoring late Berks County native Keith Haring, just a block away from his childhood home. A fitness court features Haring's art and is intended to motivate students and those who live in town.

The court, located at the corner of South Baldy Street and Normal Avenue, on the edge of the Kutztown University campus, is designed in vibrant red, green, yellow colors and more. The colors will now inspire the Kutztown community to get up and move.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday celebrated the brand-new Keith Haring Fitness Court, dedicated and designed in honor of the late artist and Kutztown native.

"There is so much movement in his images, and there always has been," said Yenna Hill, Haring's niece. "I think it's always been inspired; his work has always been inspired by movement of people."

Haring's family, including his father and niece, joined the celebration alongside state Sen. Judy Schwank, who said having this space for fitness is going to be incredible for the community.,

"We have students majoring here in sports, sports physiology, many different career options and I think they can learn from this and actually use it," Schwank said.

Students like Morgan Hurd, a senior sports management major. She said even a beginner to the fitness world can enjoy the court by starting slow at the push-up station. She's most excited to have a place to work out her body and mind at the same time.

"You don't see a lot of artworks when you go to work out in the rec or at any indoor facility," she continued. "This brings a lot of energy, a lot of motivation to the fitness court."

This is also a place at the court to scan a code to learn about fitness plans and workouts. It includes seven full body training stations.