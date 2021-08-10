KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown Fair is back after a summer lost to the pandemic.
Organizers are hoping for a big push to make up for a year of lost revenue.
"It's so wonderful to be out and about and be able to feel comfortable, we are both vaccinated," said Tracy Buck, of Watsontown.
Despite the heat and lingering COVID concerns, many seemed in good spirits and glad that the fair could return for its 150th edition.
"If everybody would just take some time and care a little bit, I think it'll get back to normal. It's gonna take a little bit. We had a year we lost so it might take a year to get back," said Rick Buck, of Watsontown.
The town's mayor, who led the community through it and experienced it himself, expressed gratitude to be back.
"It's been an interesting year and a half living through a pandemic. We had to watch what we were doing health wise. I actually came down with COVID in December," said Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel.
With no fair last summer, the president of the fair says they're hoping to recoup some financial losses, and expecting 30,000 to fill the midway before the week ends.
"We lost a lot of money these last two years, or last year, with not being able to have a fair and all. We didn't have the income," said Rob Miller, president of the Kutztown Fair. "We're hoping for a good week to get some of our coffers built back up."
The 150th Kutztown Fair runs through Saturday.