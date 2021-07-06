KUTZTOWN, Pa. | Berks County native Heather Zimmerman has been named director of the Kutztown Folk Festival, event officials announced.
"We are thrilled that Heather accepted our offer to lead the Kutztown Folk Festival," said Alex Ogeka, executive director of the Kutztown University Foundation. "I am confident that her strategic vision and strong local connections will help us take this event to the next level."
Zimmerman was previously employed as the director of sales and operations for the Hampton Inn and Suites Kutztown, she says, where she spearheaded all sales and marketing initiatives, developed partnerships with local businesses and planned events highlighting local artists and vendors.
Zimmerman graduated from Kutztown University in 1992, with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
"I am delighted to be part of the Kutztown Folk Festival, and I'm excited for its future," Zimmerman said. "I look forward to working with the team, community, vendors, volunteers and sponsors who have made this festival a beloved event for years."
The 72nd Annual Kutztown Folk Festival was held virtually through July 4. Visit their website for videos, recipes, artisan spotlights and more.
The Festival will host a series of smaller, in-person events this fall. A full schedule of fall activities is available online.