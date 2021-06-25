KUTZTOWN, Pa. |  With COVID restrictions being lifted, most festivals are back to normal this summer.

But one of the oldest in Berks County is still virtual, because organizers had to make the decision months ago.
 
For more than 70 years, folks have been coming from all over the country to the Kutztown Folk Festival. But this year, organizers had to make the call months ago to go online one more year.
 
"So out of an abundance of caution we decided to keep it virtual this year because we want our vendors and our artisans and guests to be safe so we have another year of virtual programming coming up for the next couple of days," said the Festival spokesperson, Jillian Lovejoy.
 
So this year, instead of heading out to the fairgrounds, you can just head over to your computer and check out online. Especially the famous quilts that festival goers say are always such a hit.
 
"A lot of people love the quilts, so we do have our online quilt store so if you have your heart set on getting a quilt this year it's still possible!" said Lovejoy.
 
You can also watch past performances and demonstrations if you're feeling nostalgic. Because having to cancel has really hurt the bottom line.
 
You know It's true that a lot of other festivals are live this year and we can't wait to get back to it and that's why we've decided to do some fall in-person events. We didn't want to wait a whole other year to see people," Lovejoy said.
 
They'll be announcing the lineup for those events next week, but the quilt auction is definitely one event that organizers have announced will be happening in October. Bidding will start on 10/25.
 
For more information on all the in person Fall events and the virtual lineup that start Saturday and run till July 4th, just go to their website.
 
Or, visit the Festival's Facebook page where you can also see a lot of the live demonstrations and some performances. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.