KUTZTOWN, Pa. | The Kutztown Folk Festival will return in-person this summer, in July, at the Kutztown Fairgrounds.
"We are thrilled to welcome people back to the Fairgrounds for the 2022 Kutztown Folk Festival," said Heather Zimmerman, Festival Director. "We are committed to honoring our rich Pennsylvania Dutch heritage, and we are pleased to start some new traditions, as well."
The Festival's organizers say it will continue to offer the food, folklore, and fun that guests have enjoyed for decades. There will be daily entertainment on five different stages, traditional food and music, and the country's largest quilt sale.
New this year are a Fresh Fest Market offering healthy food options, local craft beers, and specially crafted cocktails made with local ingredients, local organizers say. There will be more hands-on activities for children, including fun educational sessions, presentations, games, and live animals.
For those who want to learn more about the ways of the Pennsylvania Dutch, the Festival offers seminars on dialect, traditions, and other areas of interest.
To introduce visitors to Pennsylvania Dutch culture, the festival says it works closely with the Kutztown University Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center, which will move to a new home this spring.
The DeLight E. Breidegam Center: Headquarters for the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center is a newly-renovated facility that is slated to open in May 2022.
Recently, the Kutztown Folk Festival went live with a new website and updated branding.
"As we refreshed our logo and website, we wanted the new branding to reflect this event's roots in Pennsylvania Dutch culture," said Zimmerman. "It combines the classic geometry of the local eight-pointed barn star and the six-petaled flower of life, punctuated by the image of the tulip."
Tickets for the Kutztown Folk Festival are available online.
The Kutztown Folk Festival will also host a series of smaller, in-person events in the fall. A full schedule is available online.