KUTZTOWN, Pa. - America's oldest continuously operated folklife festival has been nominated for an award.
USA Today selected The Kutztown Folk Festival as a contender for a 2023 10 Best Reader's Choice travel award in the Best Cultural Festival category.
Voters have four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice. A person can vote once a day through March 20 and winners will be announced on March 31. You can register to vote here.
The Kutztown Folk Festival returns this summer from July 1 - 9.