Kutztown Folk Festival finalist for USA Today 10Best award

 

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - America's oldest continuously operated folklife festival has been nominated for an award.

USA Today selected The Kutztown Folk Festival as a contender for a 2023 10 Best Reader's Choice travel award in the Best Cultural Festival category.

Voters have four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice. A person can vote once a day through March 20 and winners will be announced on March 31. You can register to vote here.

The Kutztown Folk Festival returns this summer from July 1 - 9.

Scroll down for comments if available