...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Berks and
northwestern Lehigh Counties through 130 PM EDT...
At 107 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Snyders, or 8 miles southeast of Tamaqua, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Jordan Valley, Wanamakers and New Tripoli.
This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 37
and 41.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH